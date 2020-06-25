North Korea’s Kim suspends military plans against South

SEOUL, June 24: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suspended plans for military action against the South, state media reported on Wednesday, in an apparent sudden dialling down of tensions after Pyongyang blew up a liaison office.

In recent weeks, Pyongyang has issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of Seoul over anti-North leaflets, which defectors based in South Korea send across the border -- usually attached to balloons or floated in bottles.

Last week, it blew up a liaison office on its side of the border that symbolised inter-Korean rapprochement, while its military said it would take multiple measures against the South. -AFP







