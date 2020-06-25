Video
Thursday, 25 June, 2020
Back Page

Corona Pandemic

Health experts express concern over Eid cattle markets

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mohammad Zakaria

Maintaining physical distancing in city's cattle markets before Eid-ul-Azha will be very difficult as the Covid-19 transmission will reach its peak in July, health experts said.
Health experts and urban planners feared that the decision to set up cattle markets during the pandemic would worsen the situation.
The Dhaka north and south city corporations have decided to set up makeshift cattle markets at 24 places in Dhaka.
They, however, expressed their concerned over public health as neither physical distancing nor hygiene could be ensured in the cattle markets.
The city corporation officials said the decision was made primarily to ensure social distance and everything would depend on the government's decision.
This year, Dhaka South City Corporation (DNCC) decided to set up some 14 cattle markets and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) decided to set up 10 cattle markets.
About cattle markets, Mushtaq Hossain, Former Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "In the current coronavirus situation, setting up a sacrificial animal market in Dhaka would go against public health."
The authorities should take alternative arrangements on the matter, he said.
In this regard, Chief Estate Officer of DNCC Md Mozammel Haque told The Daily Observer that they would fix and implement the plan in accordance with the instructions of the Department of Health regarding hygiene and social distancing.
"We have also put forward guidelines of hygiene and social distancing in cattle markets at our tender notification published in the newspaper," he added.
But questions and doubts have arisen about whether the city corporations will be able to ensure social distancing or hygiene at cattle markets.
Urban planner and architect Iqbal Habib said, "The prevalence of corona in the country is increasing rapidly. The government has decided to bring the situation under control by dividing the city into Red Zone, Green Zone and Yellow Zone. The city corporations will implement this decision. But we've seen that without the decision of the Corona Prevention National Committee, two city corporations have issued tender for the lease of 24 cattle markets in Dhaka."
"This is completely a wrong decision. If no rules are followed in this regard, then all the achievements of the government in controlling Corona will go in vain," he added.
He also said all authorities concerned should take decisions considering the health safety of the mass people.




He suggested that the government should set small cattle markets at open places in the city.


