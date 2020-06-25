2 extortionists sent to jail  

Two alleged extortionists, who demanded TK 50 lakh from a contractor of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, were sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Wednesday.

They are Maksud Babul Mollah, 45 and Abu Taleb, 31.

Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order rejecting their bail prayer.

On Tuesday, Tejagaon police arrested two alleged extortionists from the office of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project contractor at Nasir Trade Centre at Kathal Bagan under Tejagaon Police Station.

On June 2, the extortionists obstructed the off loading of stones from mother vessel for the project and demanded Tk 50 lakh.

They came to contractor's Dhaka office on Tuesday for realizing the money.





