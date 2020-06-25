

Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka

Shahjadpur Upazila Awami League vice-president, noted opthalmologist and Bangabandhu Parishad Shajadpur Upazila Chapter president Dr Yunus Ali Khan died at about 10:45am at Impulse Hospital in Dhaka while underwent treatment there. He was 78.



After his first namaj-e-janaza at Shahjadpur Government University College ground after Esha prayer on Wednesday, his body was taken to his village home at Dublia in Pabna district. After second namaj-e-janaza, he was buried at his family graveyard there.



Dr Yunus Ali Khan left behind his wife, three daughters, a host of relatives, friends and well wishers to mourn his death.



Meanwhile, local Member of Parliament Alhaj Hasibur Rahman Swapan, Upazila Parishad Chairman Professor Azad Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shah Md Shamsuzzoha, Upazila Health and Family Planning officer Dr Aminul Islam Khan, among others, have expressed deep shock at the death of Dr Yunus Ali Khan.

They also conveyed their deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.



It may be mentioned that Dr Yunus Ali Khan admitted to the Impulse Hospital in Dhaka on June 10 last being infected with coronavirus. Though his condition improved after three days of admission, he died on Wednesday morning.



