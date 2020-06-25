Bulgaria PM fined $174 for not wearing mask in church

Video
Thursday, 25 June, 2020
Front Page

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020

The Prime Minister of Bulgaria will be fined 300 levs, or $174, after he chose not to wear a face covering while making a public appearance at a church Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who has served in the position since May 2017, violated a recent health ministry order making the use of masks mandatory while indoors.

Borissov made an official visit to Rila Monastery, the country's largest Eastern Orthodox monastery, on Tuesday. It is located in the Rila Mountains approximately 70 miles south of Sofia, Bulgaria's capital.

In addition to the prime minister, anyone else who had accompanied Borissov at the event and was not wearing a mask would be fined. This includes journalists, photographers and camera people, the health ministry told Reuters.

In photos taken at Tuesday's event and posted on local media, the majority of people present for Borissov's visit could be seen without a mask.

Newsweek was unable to reach representatives for Borissov before publication.     -Agencies


