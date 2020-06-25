Video
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:36 AM
Gender-responsive C-19 programmes stressed

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Banani Mallick

Gender experts have urged the government to take up a gender-responsive Covid-19 programme as the pandemic had made lives of women and other marginal groups of the society more vulnerable than ever before.
Advocate Nina Goswami, Senior Deputy Director of Ain O Shalish Kendra, said women and girls and other marginal groups of the society are facing multiple forms of violence and discrimination due to class, gender and ethnicity.
Now they are experiencing further socio-economic marginalization due to Covid-19. It has deepened more economic and social stress for women during this pandemic," he said.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Dhaka University's Assistant Professor Dr Soma Dey,
    Department of Women and Gender Studies, said lockdowns and social distancing had resulted in sharp increases in domestic and care work needs within households.
Despite both men and women being at home, Covid-19 had disproportionately increased the burden of unpaid domestic and childcare work, especially of mothers, she said.
However, expressing concern over the increasing number of unemployment rate among domestic maids, she said at least five lakh domestic female workers had become jobless due to outbreak of coronavirus across the country.
"They are simply jobless and what is happening to this group? I do not see any concern from any section. Similarly a significant number of women are engaged in boutique business. They are also being hit with the coronavirus pandemic. The government must think of these groups," she said.




Civil Society Rights groups Ain O Shalish Kendra, Bandhu, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Bangladesh Nari Sromik Kendra, Bindu, Christian Aid, Light House, Manusher Jonno Foundation, Naripokkho and Prottoy Unnayan Shongstha have called the government of Bangladesh to ensure a gender-responsive human rights-based inclusive response to Covid-19.


