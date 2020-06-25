Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:36 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Torture on Khadija

NHRC fails to perform its responsibility: High Court

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday observed that the National Human Rights Commission
    (NHRC) had miserably failed to perform its statutory responsibilities by delaying the proceedings of the incident of brutal torture on domestic help Khadija (12) by her employer at Mirpur in Dhaka in 2010.
The commission had repeatedly failed to apply its mind as to the facts and other circumstances, in particular the duty of the commission, to dispose of the complaint within reasonable shortest possible time, the HC said.
The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif and Justice Rajik Al Jalil came up with the observation in 31- page full text of the judgment and given seven-point directive to the NHRC.
The judgment of the writ petition was announced on 11 November 2019, in which it observed and gave the directives.  The full judgment was released on 18 June this month and the writ petitioner organisation Children Charity Bangladesh (CCB) Foundation received it on Tuesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India reinforces flashpoint area as China holds ground: Sources
Bulgaria PM fined $174 for not wearing mask in church
Gender-responsive C-19 programmes stressed
NHRC fails to perform its responsibility: High Court
Nasrul apologises for inflated power bills
New energy bill won’t protect consumers’ rights: Experts
India calls in army to run facilities in Delhi as cases surge
City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft