NHRC fails to perform its responsibility: High Court





(NHRC) had miserably failed to perform its statutory responsibilities by delaying the proceedings of the incident of brutal torture on domestic help Khadija (12) by her employer at Mirpur in Dhaka in 2010.

The commission had repeatedly failed to apply its mind as to the facts and other circumstances, in particular the duty of the commission, to dispose of the complaint within reasonable shortest possible time, the HC said.

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif and Justice Rajik Al Jalil came up with the observation in 31- page full text of the judgment and given seven-point directive to the NHRC.

The judgment of the writ petition was announced on 11 November 2019, in which it observed and gave the directives. The full judgment was released on 18 June this month and the writ petitioner organisation Children Charity Bangladesh (CCB) Foundation received it on Tuesday.















