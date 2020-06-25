Video
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:36 AM
Home Front Page

Nasrul apologises for inflated power bills

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Apologising for the 'inflated electricity bills,' State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid on Wednesday assured customers not to suffer headache for the additional bills.
"Sending additional bills to some customers was a mistake. The corrected bills will be given, if you communicate to the nearest electricity office. No one will have to pay additional bills," he assured while talking to a virtual dialogue on Wednesday organsied by a local think tank Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).
    Some participants of the dialogue on 'Budget on Power Sector' raised the issue in front of the State Minister and urged for its immediate solutions.
In reply, Nasrul Hamid said, "Some customers were billed additional as meter readers did not take actual meter readings during Coronavirus pandemic. It was a mistake. We have already asked the authorities concerned to correct the mistakes and make proper bills. Whenever you will go to the nearest electricity office, the problem will be solved."
CPD Chairman Prof Rehman Sobhan chaired the programme while its Research Director Khandker Golam Moazzem presented keynote paper. Executive Director Fahmida Khatun moderated it.
In reply to a query of Rehman Sobhan, Nasrul informed, "We don't want to continue the rental power plants. Procedures are on to close such plants. Gradually, the rental power plants will be sent on 'retirement' along with some government power stations."
He also informed that they are planning to release 'power bonds' to attract foreign investments in the power sector.


