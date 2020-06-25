

City red zones may be declared tomorrow: PA Ministry

However, in the capital some small zones, which are most vulnerable and infected with Covid-19 virus, would be put in

lockdown. Citizens, officials and employees of government, semi-government, autonomous and private establishments in those areas will enjoy general holidays.

The experiences of the pilot lockdown at Dhaka's East Rajabazar will be exercised in the Red zones of Dhaka city during the lockdown period, so that the people don't need to go outside. All necessary facilities will be ensured for the people living in those areas, so that they stay at home.

According to the Public Administration Ministry and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the fresh lockdown in the Red Zones of Dhaka city might be effective from next Friday (June 26).

According to DGHS briefing, the death toll in Covid-19 infection stands at 1,582 including 37 deaths on Wednesday while the country is at present the 17th worst affected country with 3,462 new cases and the total of 122,660 infections since March 8 this year.

When contacted, State Minister for Public Administration Md Farhad Hossain told this correspondent that they haven't yet received any request for announcing general holidays in new areas of Dhaka after identifying those as Red zones.

"There are a large number of government, semi government, private offices and a number of industries in the city. In this situation, it's also important to see that the lockdown works. Considering all these some small areas will be identified and declared Red zones where citizens will enjoy general holidays," he added.

Regarding the procedure of announcing Red zones, the State Minister said that local civil surgeons will assess the zones in terms of rate of infection. It would be finalized after consulting with the local public representatives including local parliament members, local deputy commissioners (DC) and Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SP).

Once they all agree, the list of Red zone recommendations will be sent to the DGHS. Once the authority approves, the PA Ministry will announce the Red zones, he said and added that the decision will be implemented in a coordinated way incorporating the representatives of local governments and relief authorities.

Mentioning the success of zoning in Rajabazar, the State Minister said, "If we can manage the zonal mapping properly for preventing transmission of the deadly virus, we can resist it. Everybody will have to assist the authority to execute the decision."

Following the suggestion of the DGHS, the PA Ministry of Sunday issued notification announcing Red zones in 10 districts and general holidays for all. Later on Monday, some red zones were announced in five more districts and on Tuesday, some parts of four more districts were announced as Red zones.

According to the DGHS, the authority has already identified 45 areas of Dhaka city for red zoning. Of those, 17 areas are under Dhaka North City Corporation while 28 are under Dhaka South City Corporation. Decision on the issue hasn't yet been taken.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has recently approved a proposal of the Health Ministry to announce the most infected areas as Red zone and comparatively less infected areas as Yellow zone and less infected areas as Green zone.















