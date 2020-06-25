Registration of this year’s pilgrims to be valid for 2021





The decision was taken at an online meeting of the Religious Affairs Ministry on Wednesday with its Secretary Md Nurul Islam in the chair.

The decision came after the Saudi Arabian government had informed Bangladesh officially that it would not allow any outsiders this year to perform Hajj due to deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The registered pilgrims will also be allowed to withdraw their deposited money as Hajj fees by cancelling their registrations from July 12 this year.

In this case, the pilgrims will be allowed to perform Hajj the next year but they will have to enroll further for Hajj.

High officials of the

ministry including its Additional Secretary Amin Ullah Nuri, Muhammad Abdul Hamid Jamaddar, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Golam Masih, Bangladesh's Hajj Counselor to KSA Maksur Rahman, Hajj Officer Saiful Islam, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President Shahadat Hossain Taslim and other officials concerned and representatives of other ministries, divisions and banks also attended the meeting.

After the meeting, Nurul Islam told media that the Saudi Arabian authority had informed officially and issued a notice that it would allow only 10,000 people of the country and from abroad living there for performing Hajj this year.

No outsiders will be allowed to enter the country during the Hajj. In this situation, not only Bangladeshis, pilgrims from all other countries will miss the Hajj this year.

Under this circumstance, all Bangladeshi pilgrims registered for this year's Hajj will be considered valid for the next year. But, they will have to adjust the fees to be fixed for the next year under the Hajj package of 2021.

















