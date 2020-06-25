Video
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:35 AM
Home Front Page

37 more Covid-19 patients die, 3,462 new virus cases

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

A woman with her 6-day-old granddaughter queue up to test coronavirus infection of the baby at Mitford Hospital in the capital on Wednesday. Considering the tender age of the suspect people allowed her to go forward breaking the queue. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A woman with her 6-day-old granddaughter queue up to test coronavirus infection of the baby at Mitford Hospital in the capital on Wednesday. Considering the tender age of the suspect people allowed her to go forward breaking the queue. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Bangladesh on Wednesday confirmed 37 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 3,462 new cases of infection found after testing 16,433 samples in the last 24 hours.
With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,582 and the number of total infections stood at 122,660.
"Among the deceased, 28 were male and nine were female. One of them was aged between 11 and 20 years, two between 21 and 30 years, two between 31 and 40, three between 41 and 50, 12 between 51 and 60, nine between 61 and 70, and eight between 71 and 80 years. Ten of them died in Dhaka division, nine in Chattogram division, six in Rajshahi division, seven in Khulna division, one in Barishal division, three in Mymensingh division, and one more in Rangpur division," Additional Director General of Health Directorate Prof Dr Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Wednesday.
Thirty-four patients died in different hospitals and three at their respective homes.
"Some 17,245 samples were collected in last 24
    hours and 16,430 were tested in 66 labs across country. So far 660,444, samples have been tested," she added.
Besides, 2,031 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 49,666.
According to the latest data by DGHS, 40.49 per cent coronavirus infected patients have recovered and 1.29 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 21.07 per cent on Wednesday.
Currently, 63,960 people are quarantined across the country - including 2,631 newly-quarantined individuals. A total of 283,331 people have completed their quarantine period.
Dr Nasima said, "The authorities placed 749 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 in isolation, bringing the total to 13,158 after 8,703 got cured."
She noted that all local health workers have been instructed to follow regulations while vaccinating children in compliance with WHO guidelines for Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).
"We've made a list of those children who dropped out of the vaccination programme due to the pandemic," she added.


