Tourism sector tumbles in C-19 fallout





The financial loss of this sector has gone up to Tk5, 700 crore.

In the last three months, the loss has kept increasing due to closure of hotels, motels, restaurants and other related businesses in different tourist areas of the country.

In this situation, the businessmen and employees of the tourism sector are worried about their future.

People involved in this sector have already expressed deep concern over the sector's future.

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) President



Rafeuzzaman said, "We have not retrenched any employees from TOAB so far. But we have no works. We are just trying to survive somehow."

Apart from tour operators, travel agencies, hotels and motels and various workers around tourist spots have also been hit hard.

Apart from 1 crore local tourists, 8 to 10 lakh foreign tourists visit Bangladesh every year. But due to coronavirus infection, there is no tourist in the tourist spots of the country at present.

Tourist centers have remained closed since the general holiday was announced in March.

According to a survey report by the Bangladesh chapter of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), the overall tourism industry has suffered a loss of Tk9, 705 crore over the last five months from January to May.

As a result, about 309,500 people are at risk of losing their jobs. This calculation is a bit higher than the amount of TOAB as it has approximated before the coronavirus infection.

According to the investigation, about 10,000 people involved in tourism in Sylhet are currently living an unemployed life.

There are more than 100 hotels and motels located there now. Humayun Kabir Liton, President of the Sylhet Tour Guide Association, said, "We have asked the authorities concerned to provide immediate assistance to the marginalized people involved in tourism but so far no assistance has been given to them."

Ruman Imtiaz Tushar, President of Tour Operators Association of Kuakata, said, "Our daily loss is half a crore taka and we have counted a total loss of Tk1, 200 crore in the last three months. At least 2,000 workers are working in hotels and motels in Kuakata. There are several lakhs of additional expenses including their salary."

Hotel owners and employees of Cox's Bazar, another important tourist spot of the country, are also not doing well.

Abul Qasim Sikder, General Secretary of the Cox's Bazar Hotel, Motel and Guesthouse Owners' Association, said, "More than half a million people directly and indirectly involved in tourism in Cox's Bazar are being directly affected by the coronavirus outbreak."

It is not possible for them to switch to other professions, he said.

Unused expensive electronics of many hotels have started to be wasted due to non-arrival of tourists. In a two-star hotel, the average daily salary and allowance of the employees is Tk3 lakh and a five-star hotel has to spend Tk10 lakh.

It is not possible for hotels to bear this cost for a long time without tourists, he said.

He said, "If the lower class employees of these hotels are provided with rations on the initiative of the local district administration and MPs they can survive."

Mahbub Ali, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, said, "We have requested all hotel and motel owners not to lay off workers at this time of crisis. The government has given an incentive of Tk30, 000 crore for this sector."

He said they had held a virtual meeting with the stakeholders on what to do at this crisis moment.

Apart from this, there are 200 other small entrepreneurs including tour operators who are investing in the tourism sector. They are also counting loss.















