

Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital

A prisoner of Noakhali District Jail died on Wednesday evening.



Abdul Gofran, 70, died at about 7:00pm at Cumilla Medical College Hospital while underwent treatment there.



Gofran was the son of late Zafar Ali, of village Baliakandi of Bijbag union under Senbagh upazila of the district.



He was an accused in a case related to clash and attack over land dispute.



However, the Noakhali Jail authorities said the prisoner died of heart attack.



Noakhali jail superintendent Monir Hossain said Abdul Gofran was brought to the jail on June 2 last following his arrest in a case related to clash. He got heart attacked at about 11:00am on Wednesday. Later, he was rushed to the Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor at the emergency department admitted him to the Ward No. 12 of the hospital after necessary treatment. As his condition deteriorated, the jail authorities sent him to Cumilla Medical College Hospital at about 12:00 noon by a rented ambulance. He died at the hospital at about 7:00pm. His body has been kept at Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue.



The body of Abdul Gofran will be handed over to his family after postmortem. The news of death of him has already been told his family.



Senbagh Police Station OC Abdul Baten Mridha said Gofran had launched an attack against the house of his opponent with the help of hired goons over fishing in a pond at the end of May. He was arrested on June 1 in the case and sent to jail on June 2. He died at Cumilla Medical College Hospital on Wednesday evening.





MR/NOAKHALI/SZA



















