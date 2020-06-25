Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:35 AM
latest
Home City News

Premier Cement donates 7 ventilators to Ctg Maa O Shishu Hospital

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Observer Desk

Premier Cement provided seven medical ventilators to the recently introduced Covid-19 unit at Chattogram Maa O Shishu Hospital on Wednesday.
The local cement maker handed over the ventilators to Chattogram Divisional Commissioner ABM Azad through a programme at Chattogram Circuit House in the morning, says a press release.
Premier Cement Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque said the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing everyday in Chattogram, and the general people are not getting proper treatment for an absence of enough medical facilities.
MD Amirul Haque, also the managing director of Seacom Group, earlier handed over his owning City Hall Convention Centre to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) to turn a 250-bed Covid Isolation Centre having oxygen supply facilities.
Rezaul Karim Azad, treasurer of the hospital, informed that they had started the Corona unit with limited equipment at the beginning of the month.




Some capable persons of the society already came up with support and donated a total of 20 ventilators to the hospital so far, he said.
Earlier, Chattogram based S Alam Group, TK Group and some individuals also took such initiatives, the press release added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Cement donates 7 ventilators to Ctg Maa O Shishu Hospital
Sajida Islam Parul holds a placard in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday
Fire breaks out at BB ground floor
Premier Cement provides seven ventilators to Chattogram Maa O Shishu Hospital
Platform for university virtual class launched
Mutual sensibility a must for mental health amidst C-19
Newspaper Hawkers’ Assoc president Kamal dead
BGC Trust Univ holds virtual confce on higher edn


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft