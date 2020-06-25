Premier Cement donates 7 ventilators to Ctg Maa O Shishu Hospital





The local cement maker handed over the ventilators to Chattogram Divisional Commissioner ABM Azad through a programme at Chattogram Circuit House in the morning, says a press release.

Premier Cement Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque said the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing everyday in Chattogram, and the general people are not getting proper treatment for an absence of enough medical facilities.

MD Amirul Haque, also the managing director of Seacom Group, earlier handed over his owning City Hall Convention Centre to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) to turn a 250-bed Covid Isolation Centre having oxygen supply facilities.

Rezaul Karim Azad, treasurer of the hospital, informed that they had started the Corona unit with limited equipment at the beginning of the month.









Some capable persons of the society already came up with support and donated a total of 20 ventilators to the hospital so far, he said.

Earlier, Chattogram based S Alam Group, TK Group and some individuals also took such initiatives, the press release added.



Premier Cement provided seven medical ventilators to the recently introduced Covid-19 unit at Chattogram Maa O Shishu Hospital on Wednesday.The local cement maker handed over the ventilators to Chattogram Divisional Commissioner ABM Azad through a programme at Chattogram Circuit House in the morning, says a press release.Premier Cement Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque said the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing everyday in Chattogram, and the general people are not getting proper treatment for an absence of enough medical facilities.MD Amirul Haque, also the managing director of Seacom Group, earlier handed over his owning City Hall Convention Centre to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) to turn a 250-bed Covid Isolation Centre having oxygen supply facilities.Rezaul Karim Azad, treasurer of the hospital, informed that they had started the Corona unit with limited equipment at the beginning of the month.Some capable persons of the society already came up with support and donated a total of 20 ventilators to the hospital so far, he said.Earlier, Chattogram based S Alam Group, TK Group and some individuals also took such initiatives, the press release added.