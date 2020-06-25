

Newspaper Hawkers’ Assoc president Kamal dead

He left behind his wife, one son, five daughters, host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death, says a press release. Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers' Multipurpose Cooperative Society, General Secretary Md. Abdul Mannan, Vice Chairman Nur Nabi Khan and other members expresed deep condolence and wish salvation of the departed soul.

















Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers' Multipurpose Cooperative Associations Limited and Newspaper Sebi Cooperative Society Ltd president Md Mostafa Kamal died of brain stroke at 6:10am on Wednesday at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in the capital. He was 70.He left behind his wife, one son, five daughters, host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death, says a press release. Dhaka Newspaper Hawkers' Multipurpose Cooperative Society, General Secretary Md. Abdul Mannan, Vice Chairman Nur Nabi Khan and other members expresed deep condolence and wish salvation of the departed soul.