AL for pullout of foreign forces





The virtual meeting, held at Egypt's request, comes amid a flaring conflict in neighbouring Libya between a UN-recognised government in the country's west and eastern-based forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar.

It was attended by representatives from 21 Arab countries including Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), which had opposed the meeting earlier this week.

The 14-clause resolution submitted by the Arab League provided for "rejecting all illegitimate foreign interventions" in Libya and called for "the withdrawal of all foreign forces on Libyan territories and its regional waters." -AFP















CAIRO, June 24: The Arab League on Tuesday called for the withdrawal of foreign forces in Libya and urged for talks on ending the conflict in the north African country.The virtual meeting, held at Egypt's request, comes amid a flaring conflict in neighbouring Libya between a UN-recognised government in the country's west and eastern-based forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar.It was attended by representatives from 21 Arab countries including Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), which had opposed the meeting earlier this week.The 14-clause resolution submitted by the Arab League provided for "rejecting all illegitimate foreign interventions" in Libya and called for "the withdrawal of all foreign forces on Libyan territories and its regional waters." -AFP