Human error causes plane crash





The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed into a crowded residential area on May 22 after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, killing all but two people on board.

"The pilot, as well as the (air traffic) controller, didn't follow the standard rules," said Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the country's aviation minister, announcing the findings in parliament.

He said the pilots had been discussing the deadly virus as they attempted to land the Airbus A320 and had disengaged the craft's autopilot. -AFP















