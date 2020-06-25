Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:34 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Human error causes plane crash

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

ISLAMABAD, June 24: A plane crash which killed 97 people in Pakistan last month was because of human error by the pilots, who were discussing the coronavirus crisis during the landing, according to an initial report released on Wednesday.
The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed into a crowded residential area on May 22 after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, killing all but two people on board.
"The pilot, as well as the (air traffic) controller, didn't follow the standard rules," said Ghulam Sarwar Khan, the country's aviation minister, announcing the findings in parliament.
He said the pilots had been discussing the deadly virus as they attempted to land the Airbus A320 and had disengaged the craft's autopilot.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
France closes two Paris schools
AL for pullout of foreign forces
Human error causes plane crash
Muslims disappointed but accepting as Saudi scales back hajj
‘Great awakening going on’: Obama’s swipe at Trump
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Pakistan accuses India of funding militants as diplomatic ties dive
Biden leads Trump by 14 points in NYT poll


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft