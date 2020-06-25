Video
Thursday, 25 June, 2020
‘Great awakening going on’: Obama’s swipe at Trump

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

WASHINGTON, June 24: Barack Obama helped raise $11 million for White House hopeful Joe Biden during a Tuesday virtual fundraiser where the former president said a "great awakening" among Americans could help defeat Donald Trump in November's election.
The two-term Democrat proved a major draw, bringing in a substantial audience and raising over $11 million in total, making it the most successful finance event of the entire campaign, according to Biden press secretary TJ Ducklo.
Some $7.6 million of that came from 175,000 grassroots donors "who continue to power this campaign every single day," Ducklo tweeted.
Obama's split-screen appearance with the Democratic presidential candidate was his first with Biden since he endorsed his former vice president in mid-April.
"I am here to say the help is on the way if we do the work, because there's nobody I trust more to be able to heal this country and get back on track than my dear friend Joe Biden," said Obama.
"What makes me optimistic is the fact that there is a great awakening going on around the country, particularly among younger people" who are "fed up with the shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance that we've seen over the last couple of years," he added.    -AFP


