Coronavirus: Latest global developments





More than 473,000 dead

The pandemic has killed at least 473,475 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT on Tuesday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths at 120,913 followed by Brazil with 51,271, Britain with 42,927, Italy with 34,675 and France with 29,720.

Local lockdowns

Authorities in Germany order a lockdown and restrictions on 360,000 people in Guetersloh, in the country's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, following an outbreak in a slaughterhouse that has infected more than 1,500 workers.

Hours later Germany places a neighbouring district, Warendorf, under lockdown as well.

And Portugal reimposes some restrictions in the capital Lisbon to help control outbreaks.

'Historic' US challenges ahead

Health experts from the US administration of Donald Trump, including Anthony Fauci, warn Congress that the United States faces "historic" challenges with the coronavirus and that Americans should brace for a lengthy battle against the pandemic.

"While it remains unclear how long the pandemic will last, COVID-19 activity will likely continue for some time," the experts said.

"These challenges are many, and they are historic," they said.

Djokovic cloud

Top tennis player Novak Djokovic says he has tested positive for the virus and apologises, saying the exhibition tournament he hosted in the Balkans should not have gone ahead. One of four contestants to be affected, the news has cast doubt over the return of tennis in August.

And seven more Pakistan cricketers due to tour England in August have tested positive for coronavirus, the country's cricket board says, taking the total to 10.

Economic impact

The World Trade Organization says global trade is expected to drop around 18.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of this year. -AFP















