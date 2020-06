Pakistan accuses India of funding militants as diplomatic ties dive

Tuesday's announcement of planned expulsions followed weeks of accusations and counter-accusations including espionage and the harassment of rival diplomats as relations plummet.

"India has fomented terrorism inside Pakistan by providing training, financial and material support to terrorist groups," Aisha Farooqi, spokeswoman for Pakistan's foreign ministry, said in a statement, following a failed attempt to blacklist an Indian citizen at the United Nations for allegedly providing funding to banned militant groups.

A spokesman for India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but India has frequently levelled identical accusations at Pakistan.

Rajeev Bhatia, a fellow at Mumbai-based think tank Gateway House and a veteran Indian diplomat, said the planned "deep cut" in embassy staff was significant.

"It's indicative of the dismal condition of the bilateral relationship," he said.









Former officials in both countries said the move could eventually lead to the closure of the embassies altogether. -REUTERS





