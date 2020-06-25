Video
Biden leads Trump by 14 points in NYT poll

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, June 24: Joe Biden has a 14-point lead over US President Donald Trump ahead of the November election as some Republican-leaning voters reproach Trump for his response to the coronavirus crisis, a poll showed on Wednesday.
In one of Trump's worst poll showings for the 2020 race, the Democrat Biden garnered 50 percent of the vote compared with 36 percent for the president, according to a survey by the New York Times and Siena College.
Recent polls have found Biden 10 points ahead of the president on average.
Biden has built up a big lead among women, African Americans and Latinos, the new poll said.
He has also drawn even with Trump among male voters, whites and people middle aged or older, who tend to vote Republican, the newspaper added.
The Times said Trump is losing support among a striking cross section of voters after his administration fumbled in its response to the pandemic, which has crippled the economy.
Trump's tough law-and-order stance during a national reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality against minorities has also apparently cost him.
The poll found Trump's support sharply down among voters that Republicans tend to rely on -- whites with college degrees.




The Times said the poll of 1,337 registered voters was carried out from June 17 to 22. It did not specify the margin of error.
Trump might nonetheless take heart in the fact that the election is more than four months away. In the 2016 vote, Hillary Clinton led in the polls throughout the campaign and ended up losing the election.    -AFP


