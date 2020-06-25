

Klopp surprised by 20-point gap to Man City

City's 5-0 demolition of Burnley on Monday, despite making eight changes from the side that beat Arsenal last week, means Liverpool cannot clinch a first league title for 30 years when they host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Liverpool could still be crowned champions this week though, should City fail to maintain their impressive form away at Chelsea on Thursday.

"What I realised when I watched the game last night is, how is it possibly anybody is 20 points ahead of this team? So we must have done some things pretty well," Klopp said at his pre-match videoconference.

"City is flying again, two games, eight goals is impressive but should not be a surprise. It's a quality side."

Liverpool did not get off to such a strong start as they drew 0-0 at Everton on Sunday to drop points for just the third time in the league this season.

The return of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson from injury should help Klopp's men rediscover their rhythm against Palace, who were the last visiting side to win a league match at Anfield, more than three years ago.

"We are fine with our start. Not overly happy but it would be cool if we just play our game," added Klopp.

"If we win, all the other teams can do what they want, they cannot catch us. We have to not think too much about it."

Should both Liverpool and City win this midweek, then the Reds' next chance to seal the title would come when they face Pep Guardiola's men on July 2.

That match is due to be played at City's Etihad Stadium but could yet be switched to a neutral venue over fears fans might congregate.

However, given that this was not the case for the Merseyside derby at Everton's Goodison Park on Sunday, Klopp believes there should be no problem for the match to go ahead at the Etihad.









"I would prefer it is in Manchester," he said. "It would be a challenge for both clubs now (to play elsewhere).

"The whole period showed the massive

majority of people behaved responsibly and seriously. The discipline level is

