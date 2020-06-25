Kane strikes to keep Tottenham in Champions League chase



Tottenham Hotspur's players celebrate Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min's goal which was disallowed by VAR during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on June 23, 2020. photo: AFP

The England captain looked far more like his old self after a laboured performance in his first appearance for six months against Manchester United on Friday, and was rewarded with a goal eight minutes from time.

"I'm in good shape. I've been working very hard through my rehab, lockdown and training. I feel as fit as I probably ever have done before," Kane, who had surgery on a hamstring injury prior to the season's shutdown due to coronavirus, told Sky Sports.

"When you have been out for six months it is just getting that feeling back on the pitch. You can train as much as you want but being out here is totally different."

Tomas Soucek's own goal had opened the scoring as West Ham remain precariously poised outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.

But Hammers boss David Moyes was furious the opener was not ruled out for a handball by Davinson Sanchez as he flicked a corner into Soucek's path.

"I can't believe they have ruled that as a goal," said Moyes. "Who is on VAR tonight? He needs subbed I know that. That's the rules."

Jose Mourinho's men were well worthy of a first win in eight games dating back to February.

Victory takes Spurs to within six points of the top four and within one of Manchester United in fifth.

Should Manchester City's appeal against a two-season ban from European competitions not prove successful, fifth would be good enough to qualify for the 2020/21 Champions League.









"I am happy with the result, the clean sheet, it means the team is more solid, the players have less doubts," said Mourinho. -AFP





