Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:33 AM
latest
Home Sports

Kane strikes to keep Tottenham in Champions League chase

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Tottenham Hotspur's players celebrate Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min's goal which was disallowed by VAR during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on June 23, 2020. photo: AFP

Tottenham Hotspur's players celebrate Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min's goal which was disallowed by VAR during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on June 23, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, JUNE 24: Harry Kane believes he is as fit as he has ever been after netting his first goal of 2020 as Tottenham kickstarted their challenge for a Champions League place next season with a 2-0 win over West Ham on Tuesday.
The England captain looked far more like his old self after a laboured performance in his first appearance for six months against Manchester United on Friday, and was rewarded with a goal eight minutes from time.
"I'm in good shape. I've been working very hard through my rehab, lockdown and training. I feel as fit as I probably ever have done before," Kane, who had surgery on a hamstring injury prior to the season's shutdown due to coronavirus, told Sky Sports.
"When you have been out for six months it is just getting that feeling back on the pitch. You can train as much as you want but being out here is totally different."
Tomas Soucek's own goal had opened the scoring as West Ham remain precariously poised outside the relegation zone only on goal difference.
But Hammers boss David Moyes was furious the opener was not ruled out for a handball by Davinson Sanchez as he flicked a corner into Soucek's path.
"I can't believe they have ruled that as a goal," said Moyes. "Who is on VAR tonight? He needs subbed I know that. That's the rules."
Jose Mourinho's men were well worthy of a first win in eight games dating back to February.
Victory takes Spurs to within six points of the top four and within one of Manchester United in fifth.
Should Manchester City's appeal against a two-season ban from European competitions not prove successful, fifth would be good enough to qualify for the 2020/21 Champions League.




"I am happy with the result, the clean sheet, it means the team is more solid, the players have less doubts," said Mourinho.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp surprised by 20-point gap to Man City
Murray 'not expecting much' after winning return
Barcelona grind out Bilbao win to put pressure back on Madrid
Kane strikes to keep Tottenham in Champions League chase
Novak Djokovic mauled over coronavirus 'horror show'
India-born doctor on England player's back
US Cricket Hall Of Fame recommends Dave Cameron for ICC top post
Seven more Pakistan cricketers have C-19 ahead of UK tour


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft