We truly wanted to win the 2019 World Cup: Shakib





Shakib ended up with 606 runs and 11 wickets, something which was a unique record in the World Cup history, considering that no player even crossed 400 runs and 10 wickets simultaneously in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.

But this tremendous performance was not enough to win the World Cup as well as a 'best of the tournament' award for him.

"I think, to be the man of the tournament in a mega event like World Cup is a best achievement for any player. It would have been best achievement of my life also. But honestly speaking, I wanted to win the 2019 World Cup rather than being just named as the best of the tournament," Shakib said in an online interview with popular commentator Harsha Bhogle, arranged by Cricbuzz.

"I was adjudged man of the series in 2012 Asia Cup, which was a great achievement for me. Some famous players like Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Virender Sehwag, Younis Khan played in that tournament. To be adjudged man of the series in that Asia Cup was really something special," he added.

He went on to say: "But as I said earlier, it would have been really great should I won the man of the tournament award in the 2019 World Cup. I was so close."

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won that award as he helped the seal the final through his astute leadership and batting performance.

World Cup however eluded Williamson as the hosts England beat New Zealand in a dramatic super over.

Bangladesh though began the tournament with bang, beating teams like South Africa and West Indies, they fumbled in the later stage to finish as low as eighth in 10-team.

"Williamson deserved the award," said Shakib. "The way he led the side and

performed with willow, it was









unbelievable." -BSS





