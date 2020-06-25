Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:32 AM
latest
Home Sports

We truly wanted to win the 2019 World Cup: Shakib

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan disclosed that he was very keen to win the 2019 World Cup rather being just named as the 'Man of the Tournament' for his stellar performance.
Shakib ended up with 606 runs and 11 wickets, something which was a unique record in the World Cup history, considering that no player even crossed 400 runs and 10 wickets simultaneously in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
But this tremendous performance was not enough to win the World Cup as well as a 'best of the tournament' award for him.
"I think, to be the man of the tournament in a mega event like World Cup is a best achievement for any player. It would have been best achievement of my life also. But honestly speaking, I wanted to win the 2019 World Cup rather than being just named as the best of the tournament," Shakib said in an online interview with popular commentator Harsha Bhogle, arranged by Cricbuzz.
"I was adjudged man of the series in 2012 Asia Cup, which was a great achievement for me. Some famous players like Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Virender Sehwag, Younis Khan played in that tournament. To be adjudged man of the series in that Asia Cup was really something special," he added.
He went on to say: "But as I said earlier, it would have been really great should I won the man of the tournament award in the 2019 World Cup. I was so close."
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won that award as he helped the seal the final through his astute leadership and batting performance.
World Cup however eluded Williamson as the hosts England beat New Zealand in a dramatic super over.
Bangladesh though began the tournament with bang, beating teams like South Africa and West Indies, they fumbled in the later stage to finish as low as eighth in 10-team.
"Williamson deserved the award," said Shakib. "The way he led the side and
performed with willow, it was




unbelievable."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp surprised by 20-point gap to Man City
Murray 'not expecting much' after winning return
Barcelona grind out Bilbao win to put pressure back on Madrid
Kane strikes to keep Tottenham in Champions League chase
Novak Djokovic mauled over coronavirus 'horror show'
India-born doctor on England player's back
US Cricket Hall Of Fame recommends Dave Cameron for ICC top post
Seven more Pakistan cricketers have C-19 ahead of UK tour


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft