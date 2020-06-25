Mashrafe's younger brother also tests Covid-19 positive





The development comes a few days after Mashrafe was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Golam Mortaza Swapan, father of Mashrafe, confirmed the news, saying tthat his younger son Morsalin Bin Mortaza also tested positive for Covid-19 in the morning.

Morsalin however is taking treatment at his Dhaka residence.

Mashrafe tested positive for coronavirus on June 20 and is doing fine till now, according to the medical department of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Mashrafe himself also posted about his health condition in the facebook after some media reports suggested that he is in critical condition.









Earlier, his mother-in-law and sister-in-law also tested positive for coronavirus and now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.

Besides, Tamim Iqbal's elder brother Nafees Iqbal and national team left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Apu have also been tested positive. As per the latest update, 1,22,660 Bangladeshis tested positive and 1582 died from coronavirus in the country. -BSS



The younger brother of former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza also was found to be positive for Covid-19, a deadly virus which has created mayhem around the world.The development comes a few days after Mashrafe was diagnosed with Covid-19.Golam Mortaza Swapan, father of Mashrafe, confirmed the news, saying tthat his younger son Morsalin Bin Mortaza also tested positive for Covid-19 in the morning.Morsalin however is taking treatment at his Dhaka residence.Mashrafe tested positive for coronavirus on June 20 and is doing fine till now, according to the medical department of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).Mashrafe himself also posted about his health condition in the facebook after some media reports suggested that he is in critical condition.Earlier, his mother-in-law and sister-in-law also tested positive for coronavirus and now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.Besides, Tamim Iqbal's elder brother Nafees Iqbal and national team left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Apu have also been tested positive. As per the latest update, 1,22,660 Bangladeshis tested positive and 1582 died from coronavirus in the country. -BSS