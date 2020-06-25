Video
Shakib wants to retire with Tamim, Mushfiqur

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020

Bangladesh premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed his desire to retire with the contemporaries Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim.
During an online interview with Cricbuzz, Shakib also revealed the healthy competition between he and the do and termed it as good for the team's cause.
"There is a healthy completion among us which, I think, is good for the team," Shakib said.
"You always need those rivalries among the players for the betterment of the team. So if someone is scoring a 100 you need to score a 120. That's the rivalry we have,' the ace all-rounder added.
Shakib, Tamim and Mushfiqur however entered into the International cricket almost at the same time. The trio shot into the limelight also in the same time during the 2007 World Cup.
Till then they established them as the stalwarts of Bangladesh team and led the side many memorable victories.
Shakib, who is currently staying in the USA with his family, said that the best time will be when they three will retire together and sit back to reminisce the good old days.
"I think the best time will come when we three retire together; sit back, relax and talk about what we have done and what we have achieved," Shakib said in the over 24-minute interview.
"I think we have been playing together from Under-15. Since then till now we are together and hopefully we will be so for a few more years. And then we can sit back and talk about what we have done for Bangladesh cricket," he added.
Shakib who has been currently serving the ban imposed by ICC said that the the next ICC World Cup in 2023 would be crucial for the trio.
"But for now I think we can look forward and think about 2023 World Cup which will be very important for Bangladesh cricket and for us. So time for us to look forward, at least for now and after few years we can look back and think what we have done," he concluded.     -BSS


