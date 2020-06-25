Tiger's Sri Lanka tour postponed





Considering the unplayable situation in South Asia and purely due to the lack of preparation for players caused by the Covid - 19 pandemic, BCB decided not to sending team in Sri Lanka next month.

Tigers were due in Sri Lanka in July 2020 to play a three-match Test series under the ICC World Test Championship. The two boards will be deferred to a mutually planned later date for the series.

Declaration from Sri Lanka came one day later of the postponement of New Zealand's tour to Bangladesh. Blackcaps were scheduled to make their visit in Bangladesh in August-September 2020 to play two matches of the ICC World Test Championship.

Bangladesh also postponed the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi followed by their Ireland and UK tour. Australia's tour of Bangladesh also postponed for future dates. So, Bangladesh were compelled by the pandemic not to play five international series from March 2020.















