Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:32 AM
latest
Home Sports

Tiger's Sri Lanka tour postponed

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Sports Reporter

Upcoming Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh National Cricket Team has been postponed by mutual consent between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).Sri Lanka confirmed the news officially on Wednesday.
Considering the unplayable situation in South Asia and purely due to the lack of preparation for players caused by the Covid - 19 pandemic, BCB decided not to sending team in Sri Lanka next month.
Tigers were due in Sri Lanka in July 2020 to play a three-match Test series under the ICC World Test Championship. The two boards will be deferred to a mutually planned later date for the series.
Declaration from Sri Lanka came one day later of the postponement of New Zealand's tour to Bangladesh. Blackcaps were scheduled to make their visit in Bangladesh in August-September 2020 to play two matches of the ICC World Test Championship.
Bangladesh also postponed the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi followed by their Ireland and UK tour. Australia's tour of Bangladesh also postponed for future dates. So, Bangladesh were compelled by the pandemic not to play five international series from March 2020.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp surprised by 20-point gap to Man City
Murray 'not expecting much' after winning return
Barcelona grind out Bilbao win to put pressure back on Madrid
Kane strikes to keep Tottenham in Champions League chase
Novak Djokovic mauled over coronavirus 'horror show'
India-born doctor on England player's back
US Cricket Hall Of Fame recommends Dave Cameron for ICC top post
Seven more Pakistan cricketers have C-19 ahead of UK tour


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft