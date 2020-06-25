Video
Thursday, 25 June, 2020
Three murder accused held in two dists

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020
Our Correspondents

Three persons were arrested in separate murder cases in two districts- Jamalpur and Bogura, on Monday.
JAMALPUR: Police have arrested two persons on Monday night on charge of killing an auto-rickshaw driver and snatching away his vehicle in Sarishabari Upazila of the district.
The detainees are Sohel Rana, 23, and Mohan Mia, 18, residents of the upazila.
Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Investigation Officer Joaher Hossain Khan said the duo killed Anisur Rahman on June 19 and looted his auto-rickshaw and mobile phone set. Later, tracking the mobile phone, police identified the criminals and arrested them from their respective houses on Monday night.
Gleaning information from them, police recovered the vehicle and mobile phone set from Boilla Bazar in Sadar Upazila of Tangail.
The PS Officer-in-Charge Abu Md Fazlul Karim said during initial interrogation, they confessed to the crime.
Earlier on Saturday, the victim's brother filed a murder case with the PS. They were produced before a court on Tuesday morning.
BOGURA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested the prime accused of Jubo League (JL) leader Abu Taleb murder case. On information, a team of RAB-12 detained Fekra, 25, from Badalgachhi PS area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.




Gleaning information from him, the team along with him conducted a drive in Matidhali-Banani 2nd Bypass Road area at night and recovered a knife, a foreign pistol, a magazine, two bullets, two mobile phone sets, and three SIM cards.
During initial interrogation, Fekra confessed of killing Abu Taleb.
On June 14, local JL leader Abu Talib, 35, was murdered in Sabgram area.
Deceased's wife filed a case with Sadar PS on June 15 against 7-8 people.



