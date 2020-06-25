Video
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:32 AM
Nine nabbed with drugs in 4 dists

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Nine persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in four districts- Patuakhali, Joypurhat, Munshiganj and Jamalpur, in four days.
PATUAKHALI: Four persons were arrested with drugs in separate drives in Bauphal and Kalapara upazilas of the district in two days.
Police, in separate drives, detained three persons along with yaba tablets in Bauphal Upazila on Tuesday night.
Detained persons are Sajib, a resident of Kalaiya Village, Amjad of Jafrabaj and Swapon Hawlader of Chandkathi area, in the upazila.
The law enforcers detained Sajib from Shimulbag area while two others from Kalishuri Uttar Bazar area.
They also recovered 65 yaba tablets from their possessions.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Mostafezur Rahman said a case under Narcotics Control Act was filed against them.
In another drive, police detained a man along with one kilogram of hemp in Kalapara Upazila on Monday.
Detained person is Musa Shikder, a resident of Nalubagi area in Galachipa Upazila of the district.
On information, a police team conducted a drive in Champapur area in the upazila, and nabbed Musa.
However, his two associates fled the scene sensing presence of the police.
The law-enforcers also recovered the hemp from his possession.
Confirming the matter, Kalapara PS OC Khandaker Mostafezur Rahman said a case was filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this connection.
However, they were sent to jail on Wednesday morning following a court order.
JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man along with 37 kilograms of hemp in Kalai Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The arrested person is Shafiqul Islam, a resident Tetabhumi Village in Brahmanpara Upazila of Cumilla.  
On information, a RAB team conducted a drive in Punat Bazar area at around 9:30 pm, and arrested him with hemp.
Confirming the matter, Joypurhat RAB Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police MM Mohaimenur Rashid said the RAB members, later, handed him over to Kalai PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.
MUNSHIGANJ: Police detained three men along with yaba tablets in Gazaria Upazila of the district on Sunday night.
The detained are Mahfuz Mia, 29, Suman Mia, 30, and Hossain Mia, 26, residents of the upazila.
Assistant Sub-Inspector of Gazaria PS Md Rafiqul Islam said on information, police conducted a drive in Bhaberchar Wazir Ali High School area at night and detained the trio with 92 yaba tablets.
They are the listed drug traders in the area, said the PS OC Iqbal Hossain, adding that Mahfuz is an accused in a number of drug cases filed with different PSs.
JAMALPUR: Members of Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler with yaba tablets in a bordering area in Dewanganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The arrested drug peddler is Md Ful Mia, 28, son of Md Shahab Uddin of Dhulauri Village in Char Rajibpur Upazila of Kurigram.
Jamalpur BGB 35 Battalion sources said a petrol team of Bagharchar BOP conducted a drive in Nimaimary Ghat area of Dangdhara Union in the upazila at night and arrested Ful Mia with 175 yaba tablets.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with Dewanganj PS in this connection.


