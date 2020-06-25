Video
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:32 AM
Human chain protests assault on schoolgirl

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

MANDA, NAOGAON, June 24: Local people formed a human chain protesting physical assault and harassment of a schoolgirl by the school's office assistant in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The hour-long human chain was formed in front of Moinom Girls' High School at noon. Local social worker Abul Kalam presided over the programme.
The participants demanded removal of and action against the accused.
They alleged that Moinom Girls' High School's office assistant Shahinur Islam Sony recently harassed and physically assaulted a student of class nine.


