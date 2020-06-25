Video
Sample collection booth for corona test set up at Raipura

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

A sample collection booth for coronavirus test was set up on the Raipura Upazila Heath Complex premises in Narsingdi on Tuesday. photo: observer

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, June 24: A sample collection booth for coronavirus test was set up on the upazila heath complex premises on Tuesday.
The booth was established after the news published in The Daily Observer recently that the locals are panicked for corona sample collection in an open park.
Md Monir Hossain, a local resident of Raipura Upazila,  took initiative to set up the booth that was inaugurated by Raipura Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shafiqul Islam.  
President of Shatadal Sporting Club, a social organisation, Shafiqul Islam and Presidium Member Mahmudul Alam Tuhin assisted Monir in establishing the booth.
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abu Sayeed Faruq and Upazila BRDB Chairman Hasib Ahmed Zakir, among others, were present at the inaugural programme.


