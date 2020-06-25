Six people found dead in five districts





BOGURA: Police recovered the hanging body of a mill manager from Chelopara area in the district town on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mostafa Al Mamun, 58, manager of Sonali Flour Mill.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Badiuzzaman said Al Mamun's colleagues Shuvo Roy and Babu found their office door closed from the inside at around 5pm.

Getting no response after repeated calling, the duo broke the door and found him hanging with window.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Al Mamun might have committed suicide.

The body was sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a person from Darikharbona Junction area of Nagar Bhaban in the city on on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known yet.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Boalia PS Nazrul Islam said locals spotted the body in the area at noon, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue, the SI added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a minor girl from a jute field in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning, two days after she went missing.

Deceased Sadia Khatun, 5, was the daughter of Shafiqul Islam of Purbo Ramkhana Kashiabari area under Ramkhana Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Sadia went out of the house on Sunday morning to play. But, she did not return home later.

The family members searched everywhere but did not find her. They, later, lodged a general diary with Nageshwari PS for her missing.

The deceased's maternal grand-mother spotted the body in the jute field in the area in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the PS OC Rawshan Kabir.

Police assumed that she might have been strangulated to death by raw jute tree, said OC Rawshan.

It cannot be said whether she was sexually assaulted or not, the OC added.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of a man in Rajoir Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning

The deceased was identified as Iqbal Mollah, 40, a resident of Umarkhali Village in the upazila.

Sunadar Ali Mollah, father of the deceased, said Iqbal went out from his home on Monday evening and was missing till then.

When tried to contact with him with mobile phone it was found switched-off.

Police sources said locals saw the body lying under Mallik Kandi Bridge in the morning, and informed police.

Injury marks were found in the body, police sources added.

ASP Abir Hossain confirmed the incident.

BRAHMANBARIA: Two persons including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Ashuganj and Nabinagar upazilas of the district in two days.

Police recovered the body of a man at Ashuganj Railway Station on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known yet.

Locals spotted the leg-severed body at the station in the morning, and informed police.

Later, GRP police recovered the body and sent it to Brahmanbaria Sadar General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Brahmanbaria Railway Police Out-post SI Setafur Rahman.

Police primarily assumed that he might have been crushed under a train, the SI added.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of an expatriate's wife from Nabinagar Upazila, who went out her home for mobile money recharge on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shirin Akter, 35, wife of Babul Mia, a resident of Kurinal Village in the upazila.

Locals said Shirin was living in her father's house in Gopalpur Village as her husband staying abroad for four years. She went out from her home for mobile money recharge on Monday noon and did not returned at home after that.

Locals saw the body at a field at Pashchimapara in the morning, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to hospital morgue for an autopsy.

ASP (Nabinagar Circle) Makbul Hossain said the reason behind the death could be known after investigation.















