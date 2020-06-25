Three fined in two districts





JHENIDAH: A mobile court here on Sunday fined an NGO manager for taking instalment of loan money forcefully in the district town.

After getting information, Executive Magistrates Md Kamruzzaman and SM Rakibul Hasan conducted a drive in Christian Service Society (CSS) at around 3pm on Sunday in Paglakanai Intersection of the town.

They caught manager Mrinal Bishwas red-handed, and fined him Tk 10,000.

The mobile court sources said the government ordered the NGOs not to take instalment against loan money in this coronavirus situation. But some NGOs collected their instalment defying the government order.

Low income people are fleeing from their respective houses fearing threat of the NGO activists.

Specially, the CSS NGO activists are taking weekly and monthly instalments from the people in different areas of the district town giving them threat.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A mobile court here on Sunday fined two persons for being involved in illegal sand extraction in Tangab Saudi Bazar area of Gafargaon Upazila in the district.

The persons are Muktar Khan, 40, and Masum Gazi, 42, residents of the same area.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Maidul Islam and Manoranjan Barman fined the duo Tk 50,000.

Among the arrested, Muktar Hossain was sent to jail for three months as he failed to pay the fined money.

























