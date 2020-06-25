Tk 40cr sugar unsold at Pabna mills





As a result, the authorities concerned, are not paying the sugarcane farmers, workers, and employees.

Amid the corona pandemic, the indebted sugarcane farmers, workers and employees are living a miserable life with their families for not getting their dues.

Sugarcane farmers, workers and employees owe Tk 31 crore. Of the dues, sugarcane farmers owe Tk 25 crore and the mills workers and employees owe Tk 6 crore.

Besides, the sugarcane farmers are also facing extreme humiliation due to their inability to repay the debts owed to them for seeds, fertilisers, irrigation, etc. in the last sugarcane season.

The farmers in the mills zone cultivated sugarcane and supplied this keeping the crushing season alive. However, they have not yet received the price of the sugarcane from the authorities.

The workers of the mills are also passing days in hardship.

According to field sources, at present, sugar worth Tk 40 crore is lying unsold in the mills' warehouse. As a result, the authorities are not able to pay the arrears of sugarcane growers, workers and employees.

The main reason for the unsold sugar was the inability of the authorities to make proper plans and decisions, the sources informed.

The selling policy could not be maintained in the privately owned sugar mills, the management sources said.



















