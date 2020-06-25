Video
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:31 AM
Home Countryside

Sonalu flower showers over Joypurhat

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, June 24: Sonalu flower (cassia fistula) has made a flamboyant display in the district.
Though its blooming started by the mid-summer, the hanging looks of the flowers are showing royal approaches in the locality.     
Sonalu trees have worn the seasonal beauty with bloomed flowers. In fact of scientific findings, this is the variety of summer flowers. The flowers are sun-friendly. They control heat stress and make sandy areas thrilling.
Among variety of Kirshnachhura (Royal Poinciana) flowers and Jarul flowers (giant crepe-myrtle), Sonalu flowers have peered up in brilliant expositions.   
In the winter and the spring, the Sonalu gets in deep sleeping. In the beginning of the Bengali month of Baishak, it wakes up and kicks off.
Its five-petal bunch starts blooming in the mid-summer. The whole tree wears the flowery look. New leaves start stemming up. The main attraction of Sonalu tree is the hanging bunch of flowers.
Like the ear ring of teen-girl, the hanging bunch in cluster is eye-catching. Also longer fruits appear among the flowers. It is the migrated flower from East Asia. Its scientific title is cassia fistula. In English, it is also called golden shower.
Its reference is narrated in poets' works. In the Meghdut epic of Kalidas Pandit, sonalu plants have been referred. Sonalu trees are available in the Sangsad Bhaban  area,  Mirpur Botanical Garden, Suhrawardy Uddyan, Ramna Park and Ramna Avenue.
Sonalu flower and fruit are favourite to monkey. The Sonalu flower is called the stick of monkey.
Though the Sonalu wood is used as fuel, it is medicinally-rich as well.It cures different diseases such as arthritis or vomiting.




Its seed gets budding easily. But the plants grow very steadily. It grows at its own care. Cattle or goat do not eat this tree. Though in the beginning of the growing, it does not draw attention so smartly, after blooming it strikes all eyes.


