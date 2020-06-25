Four die with corona symptoms in two districts





BARISHAL: Two persons died with coronavirus symptoms at the corona ward in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Hafiza Begum, 40, and Zakir Hossain, 56, of Timirkati, of Jhalakati District.

Sample of the deceased were collected and sent to PCR lab for coronavirus test, but the report did not come till Wednesday noon.

PIROJPUR: Two persons died with coronavirus symptoms in Mathbaria Upazila of the district Monday.

The deceased were identified as Moniuddin Chawdhury, 50, of Senertikikata Village, and Siddiqure Rahman, 40, of Jankhali Village under Tuskhali Union, in the upazila.

Both of them died with coronavirus symptoms at their own residences in the upazila.

Samples of the deceased were collected for test, said the upazila health complex authority.





























