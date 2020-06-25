7 killed in road mishaps





TANGAIL: Two women of a same family were killed and three others injured in a road accident in front of Elenga Resort on Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Mariam Akhter Munni, 18, wife of Tofayer Ahmed Anik, and Anik's grandmother Amisa Begum, 90. They were the residents of Dhanbari Upazila.

Elenga Highway Police Out-post In-Charge Md Kamal Hossain said a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in front of Elenga Resort at around 1:30pm, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were admitted to Tangail General Hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the hospital morgue.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver and helper managed to flee.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A woman was killed and her son injured when a tractor rammed into a motorcycle in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Anjuara Begum, 40, was the wife of Nasir Uddin, a resident of Shreerumpur Chakdarpara Village.

Local people said a brick-laden tractor smashed a motorbike carrying the duo on the Sotihat-Gabindapur Road at around 10am, leaving the woman dead on the spot and her son injured.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Mojaffar Hossain confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: Three persons were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Sonadanga Kadshuka area in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Sadequl Islam, son of Wahab Ali of Suparipara Village under Duosuo Union, Shahidul Islam, son of Soleman Ali of Balapur Village, and Rafiqul Islam of the upazila.

The identities of the injured could not be known yet.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a three-wheeler in Kadshuka Sonadanga area at night, leaving three persons including its driver Shahidul dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured were admitted to Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex.

Baliadangi PS OC Hasibul Alam Pradhan confirmed the incident adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS on Wednesday noon in this connection.

NETRAKONA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Kendua Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shafayet, 45, the district manager of Seven Rings Cement Company.

Police and eyewitnesses said a pick-up van smashed a motorcycle in Chokpara area on the Kendua-Atharobari Road in the afternoon, leaving its rider Shafayet dead on the spot.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: An ambulance carrying a body fell into a pond in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday night leaving seven relatives of the deceased injured.

Confirming the information, Bagatipara PS OC Nazmul Haque, said locals rescued the passengers from the ambulance while the body was handed over to families on Wednesday morning.

The injured passengers were immediately admitted to Upazila Health Complex and a private clinic in Doyarampur, the OC added.

Abdul Hannan, a relative of the deceased, said his brother-in-law Sadek Ali passed away on Tuesday night at Rajshahi Medical College.

The ambulance fell into a pond because of dilapidated road condition, he said. The mother, uncle, brother, and mother-in-law of the deceased along with Hannan, the microbus driver and his assistant were injured.

Data released by the Jatri Kalyan Samity on May 3 show that 211 people were killed and 227 others injured in 201 road accidents across the country in one month amid the 'lockdown' enforced on March 26 over Covid-19 pandemic.

















Seven persons were killed and 15 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Tangail, Naogaon, Thakurgaon, Netrakona and Natore, in two days.TANGAIL: Two women of a same family were killed and three others injured in a road accident in front of Elenga Resort on Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the district on Wednesday.The deceased were identified as Mariam Akhter Munni, 18, wife of Tofayer Ahmed Anik, and Anik's grandmother Amisa Begum, 90. They were the residents of Dhanbari Upazila.Elenga Highway Police Out-post In-Charge Md Kamal Hossain said a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in front of Elenga Resort at around 1:30pm, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot and three others injured.The injured were admitted to Tangail General Hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the hospital morgue.However, police seized the bus, but its driver and helper managed to flee.MANDA, NAOGAON: A woman was killed and her son injured when a tractor rammed into a motorcycle in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.Deceased Anjuara Begum, 40, was the wife of Nasir Uddin, a resident of Shreerumpur Chakdarpara Village.Local people said a brick-laden tractor smashed a motorbike carrying the duo on the Sotihat-Gabindapur Road at around 10am, leaving the woman dead on the spot and her son injured.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manda Police Station (PS) Mojaffar Hossain confirmed the incident.THAKURGAON: Three persons were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Sonadanga Kadshuka area in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The deceased were identified as Sadequl Islam, son of Wahab Ali of Suparipara Village under Duosuo Union, Shahidul Islam, son of Soleman Ali of Balapur Village, and Rafiqul Islam of the upazila.The identities of the injured could not be known yet.Police and local sources said a truck hit a three-wheeler in Kadshuka Sonadanga area at night, leaving three persons including its driver Shahidul dead on the spot and four others injured.The injured were admitted to Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex.Baliadangi PS OC Hasibul Alam Pradhan confirmed the incident adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS on Wednesday noon in this connection.NETRAKONA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Kendua Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shafayet, 45, the district manager of Seven Rings Cement Company.Police and eyewitnesses said a pick-up van smashed a motorcycle in Chokpara area on the Kendua-Atharobari Road in the afternoon, leaving its rider Shafayet dead on the spot.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: An ambulance carrying a body fell into a pond in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Tuesday night leaving seven relatives of the deceased injured.Confirming the information, Bagatipara PS OC Nazmul Haque, said locals rescued the passengers from the ambulance while the body was handed over to families on Wednesday morning.The injured passengers were immediately admitted to Upazila Health Complex and a private clinic in Doyarampur, the OC added.Abdul Hannan, a relative of the deceased, said his brother-in-law Sadek Ali passed away on Tuesday night at Rajshahi Medical College.The ambulance fell into a pond because of dilapidated road condition, he said. The mother, uncle, brother, and mother-in-law of the deceased along with Hannan, the microbus driver and his assistant were injured.Data released by the Jatri Kalyan Samity on May 3 show that 211 people were killed and 227 others injured in 201 road accidents across the country in one month amid the 'lockdown' enforced on March 26 over Covid-19 pandemic.