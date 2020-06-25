Police attack on bidi workers protested in Tangail





The human chain was organised on Tuesday to draw the attention of Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem while he was returning to Dhaka from Sirajganj.

They expressed their anger over the police attack at the demonstration programme organised in front of Tangail Press Club in the morning.

The demonstrators blamed the NBR chairman for the attack on the workers at the human chain arranged with the demand of reducing tax on the bidi industry in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.

Tangail Bidi Sramik Federation President Nurtaj Miah and its General Secretary Fazlur Rahman, among others, spoke at the programme.

Earlier on Tuesday, the workers arranged a human chain at Khudirampur bypass area on Dhaka-Tangail Road to submit a memorandum to NBR chairman as he had a schedule to return to Dhaka from Sirajganj District around 2:30pm.



























