Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:31 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Police attack on bidi workers protested in Tangail

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Bidi workers in Tangail staged a demonstration on Wednesday to protest attack by the police on their human chain programme.
The human chain was organised on Tuesday to draw the attention of Chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem while he was returning to Dhaka from Sirajganj.
They expressed their anger over the police attack at the demonstration programme organised in front of Tangail Press Club in the morning.
The demonstrators blamed the NBR chairman for the attack on the workers at the human chain arranged with the demand of reducing  tax on the bidi industry in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.
Tangail Bidi Sramik Federation President Nurtaj Miah and its General Secretary Fazlur Rahman, among others, spoke at the programme.
Earlier on Tuesday, the workers arranged a human chain at Khudirampur bypass area on Dhaka-Tangail Road to submit a memorandum to NBR chairman as he had a schedule to return to Dhaka from Sirajganj District around 2:30pm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three murder accused held in two dists
Nine nabbed with drugs in 4 dists
Human chain protests assault on schoolgirl
Sample collection booth for corona test set up at Raipura
Six people found dead in five districts
Three fined in two districts
Tk 40cr sugar unsold at Pabna mills
Sonalu flower showers over Joypurhat


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft