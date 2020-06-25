81 more contract corona in three districts





LAXMIPUR: Some 69 more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district.

With the new cases, the total number rose to 678.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Wednesday morning, adding that 279 people have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease.

He said some samples have been sent to lab of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in last 24 hours.

The reports have come where the 69 people were found positive for the virus.

So far, a total of 326 people tested positive in Sadar Upazila, 119 in Ramganj, 57 in Ramgati, 111 in Kamalnagar and 65 in Raipur upazila of the district, said Dr Abdul Gaffar.

Meanwhile, 279 people have recovered from the deadly virus while 14 persons died from the virus infection, the CS added.

CHUADANGA: Seven more persons including a physician have been infected with deadly coronavirus in the district in last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 196.

District CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Dr ASM Maruf Hasan said a total of twenty samples have been sent to the PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital and the results came in the morning.

Of the infected, one is a physician of Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, three are the members of a family in Alamdanga Upazila, two of the same upazila while the rest one is a resident of Muktipara area of the district headquarters, the CS added.

TANGAIL: Five more persons including a journalist tested positive for coronavirus in the district, taking the total cases to 446.

District CS Dr Mohammad Wahiduzzaman confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Among the newly infected persons, three are in Sadar, one in Mirzapur and one from Basail Upazila.

So far, 155 patients made recovery from the virus while 11 died in the district, the CS added.



















