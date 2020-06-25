

13,416 MT onion produced in Khulna region

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) sources, the onion production ncreases every year, thanks to the government's various pragmatic measures.

Referring to this year's increased production, Additional Director of the DAE Kazi Abdul Mannan said the volume is higher by 3,385 MT than the last year's total of 10,031 MT.

He observed the farmers are showing more interests in farming onion by sowing seeds and planting saplings of onion.

The DAE had fixed a target of 10,148 MT of onion from 1,195 hectares of land in all four districts of Khulna Division.

"However, the farmers finally cultivated onion on 1,426 hectares of land exceeding the fixed farming target by 231 hectares," Mannan added.

Diponkor Loskor, 42, a farmer of Kallayanpur village under Lohagora Upazila in Narail District, said he had cultivated onion on four bighas of land and harvested satisfactory yield. He is also happy over his selling price.

He said there is a bright prospect of bringing more acreage under onion farming in the region as the farmers are very much interested in cultivating the crop for its feature to consume less water.

The DAE, Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute, Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation and commercial banks extended all necessary assistance to the farmers to make the intensive onion farming programme a total success.

The steps included distribution of high quality seeds, disbursement of

easy-term agri-loans at lower interest rates, providing training and latest technologies, technical assistance and inputs under various programmes, Agriculturist Mannan said.

The Spices Research Institutes and other agricultural researchinstitutions are laudably evolving high yielding winter and summer varieties of onion to further increase output and meet local demand without imports in the near future, said Deputy Director of the DAE in Khulna Agriculturist Pankaj Kanti Majumder.

They cultivated the spicy cash crop on additional land with the hope of catching the exorbitant price that prevailed earlier and the additional production contributes a lot towards restoring a tolerable situation in the onion markets at present.

DD Pankaj said the DAE had adopted various time-fitting measures including training for farmers and providing them with incentives to boost onion productions.



















