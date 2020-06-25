Internet package and customers’ interest





About 100 million people are using internet through mobile phone in our country. Companies launch data and bundle packages with a variety of facilities based on the age, needs and preferences of the customers. But the data and minutes of the packages are valid for 3 days to a maximum of 1 month. After expiration the concerned company removes the unused data of the customer from his account.



In many cases the data included in the same package is divided into 3G and 4G terms. As a result, a customer does not get the opportunity to take advantage of the purchased package due to supported mobile phone set or network problems in the concerned area. In addition, in the fiscal year 2020-2021, the government has increased the supplementary duty on mobile phone and internet services. The real pressure will be on ordinary customers.











Therefore, considering all the aspects, in order to protect the interests of the general consumers, different packages for 3G and 4G should be introduced as well as the fixed term clause of the package should be removed. At the same time, we expect positive steps of BTRC and all mobile phone operators concerned to reduce the cost of calls and internet.



Abu Faruk

Bandarban Dear SirAbout 100 million people are using internet through mobile phone in our country. Companies launch data and bundle packages with a variety of facilities based on the age, needs and preferences of the customers. But the data and minutes of the packages are valid for 3 days to a maximum of 1 month. After expiration the concerned company removes the unused data of the customer from his account.In many cases the data included in the same package is divided into 3G and 4G terms. As a result, a customer does not get the opportunity to take advantage of the purchased package due to supported mobile phone set or network problems in the concerned area. In addition, in the fiscal year 2020-2021, the government has increased the supplementary duty on mobile phone and internet services. The real pressure will be on ordinary customers.Therefore, considering all the aspects, in order to protect the interests of the general consumers, different packages for 3G and 4G should be introduced as well as the fixed term clause of the package should be removed. At the same time, we expect positive steps of BTRC and all mobile phone operators concerned to reduce the cost of calls and internet.Abu FarukBandarban