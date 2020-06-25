Staying of High Court Directives: New turn in tackling pandemic



Mim Hossain

Five separate writ petitions were filed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University deputy registrar Sheikh Abdullah Al Mamun, SC lawyer Aynoonnahar Siddique, Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, Justice Watch Foundation executive director Mahfuzur Rahman Milon and four Supreme Court lawyers - Nazmul Huda, JamiulHoque Faisal, Mehedi Hasan, and AKM Ehsanur Rahman about several incidents of patients died due to not getting treatment.

The High Court passed the order after hearing writs and stated that deaths due to negligence in providing treatment are a criminal offense. Besides, it guided the authorities to take legal action against it. A virtual bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim announced the order. It directed the Health Ministry and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to form a monitoring group to inspect the matter.

Attorney general Mahbubey Alam and additional attorney general Murad Reza moved the petition for staying the 11 directives stating that doctors would no more provide treatment fearing that they could be prosecuted on the charge of negligence for the death of patients. After filing writ, the government directed the submission of the reports afforded by the private hospitals furthermore clinics to the Health Ministry and DGHS every 15 days.

A separate Concentrated Responsibility Unit (ICU) hotline should be launched so that ailing people can quickly contact ICU management and monitoring cells, which will also restrict requiring an additional fee for treatment, the HC said.

Now, if we look the dilemma doctors are challenging in implementing treatment is frequently because of fear, therefore, staying of directives can bring some mental harmony toward them, but if we look over the cases recently, it shows numerous doctors are suspended from the profession because of furnishing error or not providing treatments.

Bangladesh suspended six doctors from government service later; they were allegedly found resistant to treat coronavirus patients. A Directorate of Health Services declared the doctors from the Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital were suspended following government service rule. The Health Ministry would take further claims against the doctors. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina manifested dissatisfaction with the reports in a meeting with officials and directed them to take action if anyone "negligent" in discharging duties.

Hence, this has converted a matter of concern about whereby sudden staying will work. The chamber judge, however, did not stay three High Court directives, including one seeking a report from the health secretary and the health services director-general by June 30 on whether their directives to give treatment to both COVID-19 and both government and private hospitals were following other patients with 50 beds or above.

The second directive upheld banned the sale of oxygen cylinders without prescriptions and naming of the patients. They asked the concerning ministry to fix the costs of oxygen cylinders, refilling plus assure the display of the cost map at the shops. The Appellate Division upheld the directive for growing monitoring by health secretary and the director-general of the health services to prevent private hospitals from imposing undue bills on COVID 19 treatment.

The eight stayed High Court directives required the secretary and the director-general to mention in the reports whether they canceled any license or take other action against any private hospital or clinic for flouting the government directives and submit lists of private hospitals and clinics with 50 beds or above detailing how many they treated COVID-19 and other patients until June 15.

According to the last update on June 23rd, around 119,198 coronavirus cases found in Bangladesh, but recovery cases are likewise appreciable. However, death cases are increasing rapidly. The directives might bring some changes in the number of future influenced undoubtedly. Consequently, it has converted a theme of concern about how the staying of directives accomplishes concerning the sufferers.

The writer is a student , Department of Law, North South University



















