Call has come: On the killing of George Floyd



Ariful Islam Laskar



That Eight minutes forty-six seconds of May 25, 2020, shook the entire world. The black man named George Floyd was strangled to death as the white American policeman held his knee on the neck of the wretched victim to ensure his death. The incident took place in an open Minneapolis street where few people were still pretty much vigilant. While the police officer Derek Chauvin did this heinous act of chokehold, other colleagues of him just watched it or somehow enticed him to do so and, as usual, some curious people recorded it. Ironically, that video became viral in social media and the whole world once again roared against this ruthless killing terming it as an act of sheer racism where, in America, African Americans are considered the main target.

The whole world has witnessed this incident through various media and it shook their hearts and thereby a greater love and responsibility compelled them to come out on the streets to chant slogans against this systemic oppression against the black people. From Common people to celebrities, beggars to presidents of the states came forward to take part in various demonstrations held in most of the parts of the world. The marches and rallies that got the coverage in the world media show the outrage and deep-rooted anger of the peace-loving humans towards the systematic oppression black people faced and even facing today throughout the world. George Floyd's incident is just one of the most recent examples.



Martin Luther King Jr., an African American leader, championed black rights movements in America. He pinpointed three major evils that we need to deal with today: the evil of racism, the evil of poverty, and the evil of war. King pronounced that racism and racial injustice is still a shame in America. Still, in this twenty-first century, we see white supremacy and their dictatorship. In 1865 slavery was abolished in the United States and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 specifically banned any sort of discrimination based on race, color, sex, and religions. However, the cruel fate of the United States and its people is that still in this 21st century, though claiming it to be the most civilized nation, a black man loses his life on the open street because of his race and skin color.



The colonial period has witnessed the vicious nature of racism. In his book, Orientalism (1978) Edward Said has shown the power of representation practiced by the white powerful people to depict a class of people as inferior or 'other' as they are not simply people of white in color. These white people controlled, exploited, and subjugated the people of Africa, India, and the Middle East just because of their race and color.



Born on the island of Martinique under French colonial rule, Franz Fanon, in his famous book Black Skin, White Mask declares that that Black people are locked in blackness and white people are locked in whiteness. Fanon writes "It is the racist who creates his inferior." So, this creation of inferiority is a systemic one and they are thus treated as wretched of the earth. And, hypocrisy is that though we have reached the highest peak of science and culture still we are following the legacy of racism.



In a letter written to the commissioner of prisons while on Robben Island Nelson Mandela evokes "I have never regarded any man as my superior, either in my life outside or inside prison." We need to learn from the course of history; we cannot be hypocrites. We cannot win against racism until we individually and unitedly fight. We must show our resilience and eagerness to practice it in our own life.



We have to win or we have to learn. It has already reached the level of pandemic and it is inside our skin. We need to study racism at home and in schools. We must know and act accordingly so that we can correct ourselves and teach others. We first need to imagine an equal world living underneath one sky and then comes the action.



Now, if I look back to Bangladesh which got her independence in independence in 1971 from the racist clasp of Pakistani occupation forces promised to offer us a country based on equality, human dignity, and social justice. To go even further we fought against the super racist and treacherous British force and got rid of them in 1947 through a long-fought battle. However, we failed to establish an egalitarian society- a society where we can exercise our rights and can have freedom of speech.



Still, having such a rewarding history of struggle against oppression, our governments, institutions are pretty oppressive and we do have a huge gap between the rich and the poor. Poor people are becoming people and rich people are quickly becoming rich here and the gap is ever increasing. Then what are the values of those sacrifices?



The minorities- especially the people of Hill tracts- are still not enjoying their rights. They still feel segregated and are sidelined from the advantages that the mainstream enjoys. Moreover, a huge gap still exists between urban and rural people, and rural people are unofficially treated as inferior. Racism is at our heart. In Bangladesh, consciously or unconsciously, we practice it in our everyday life. In our country, black girls face the highest form of racism.



A black girl even with supreme intelligence does not get a better partner as opposed to her so-called slightly white female counterpart in the case of having a relationship or marriage. In the script, everyone enjoys freedom and equality, but in reality, life is quite the opposite. Privilege class is always there to enjoy every facility offered by the nation and society.



Maybe equality is a utopian idea. Maybe we will not get an oppression free world. Maybe utter capitalism will make us ever greedy and voluptuous. However, we can practice humanity. We can nature our soul and choose the best way of life by being empathic to call of the needy people. We cannot submit to the form of organized and systematic repression of the governments and institutions. We need to fight and get out from the vicious trajectories of oppressive apparatuses and agencies of the state which subtly promulgate and practice the idea of organized crime and oppression.



Practicing the culture of individualism and freedom should be entertained. Every country is established based on the concept and culture of freedom and it is the people of the earth who can ensure freedom through struggle and fight. We need to be under one umbrella- an umbrella of love where everyone feels safe and peace at heart. Yes, we are the One and we can.



George Floyd's incident is not an isolated one. Police and army brutality against the poor people, people of color, and the people who raise voices are common in this unjust world. In most cases, the government supports these agencies to operate their actions to suppress the people and to achieve their vested interests. Nonetheless, killing a black person through choking by a responsible security officer under the open sky in the land of America- the godfather of democracy- gives us a very peculiar but straight message: it is time to act now. We must stand against all forms of racism.



Governments immediately need to enact special laws and provisions. We cannot wait a single moment from now on. Those eight minutes forty-six seconds matter the most now. Everywhere, people of all colors and races, should stand up and vow 'No to Racism' and 'Black Lives Matter'. In the end, each single person matters; humanity matters. The call has come and we must come together as one and act.

Ariful Islam Laskar is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Daffodil International University























�Get your knees off our Necks" is now the buzzing words in the famous streets of America. "Black Lives Matter" are the bullet-like words coming from the famous avenues of USA and elsewhere in the world. One pandemic popularly known as Corona virus-a natural one- is killing the whole world whereas the other one named Racism has inflicted and poisoned the human souls for a long time. Targeting people, harassing and killing them because of their race and particularly for their skin color is the most monstrous act one can ever imagine in this and, when it occurs at the peak of civilization, it reminds us that underneath our civilize cloak how brutal we still are.That Eight minutes forty-six seconds of May 25, 2020, shook the entire world. The black man named George Floyd was strangled to death as the white American policeman held his knee on the neck of the wretched victim to ensure his death. The incident took place in an open Minneapolis street where few people were still pretty much vigilant. While the police officer Derek Chauvin did this heinous act of chokehold, other colleagues of him just watched it or somehow enticed him to do so and, as usual, some curious people recorded it. Ironically, that video became viral in social media and the whole world once again roared against this ruthless killing terming it as an act of sheer racism where, in America, African Americans are considered the main target.The whole world has witnessed this incident through various media and it shook their hearts and thereby a greater love and responsibility compelled them to come out on the streets to chant slogans against this systemic oppression against the black people. From Common people to celebrities, beggars to presidents of the states came forward to take part in various demonstrations held in most of the parts of the world. The marches and rallies that got the coverage in the world media show the outrage and deep-rooted anger of the peace-loving humans towards the systematic oppression black people faced and even facing today throughout the world. George Floyd's incident is just one of the most recent examples.Martin Luther King Jr., an African American leader, championed black rights movements in America. He pinpointed three major evils that we need to deal with today: the evil of racism, the evil of poverty, and the evil of war. King pronounced that racism and racial injustice is still a shame in America. Still, in this twenty-first century, we see white supremacy and their dictatorship. In 1865 slavery was abolished in the United States and the Civil Rights Act of 1964 specifically banned any sort of discrimination based on race, color, sex, and religions. However, the cruel fate of the United States and its people is that still in this 21st century, though claiming it to be the most civilized nation, a black man loses his life on the open street because of his race and skin color.The colonial period has witnessed the vicious nature of racism. In his book, Orientalism (1978) Edward Said has shown the power of representation practiced by the white powerful people to depict a class of people as inferior or 'other' as they are not simply people of white in color. These white people controlled, exploited, and subjugated the people of Africa, India, and the Middle East just because of their race and color.Born on the island of Martinique under French colonial rule, Franz Fanon, in his famous book Black Skin, White Mask declares that that Black people are locked in blackness and white people are locked in whiteness. Fanon writes "It is the racist who creates his inferior." So, this creation of inferiority is a systemic one and they are thus treated as wretched of the earth. And, hypocrisy is that though we have reached the highest peak of science and culture still we are following the legacy of racism.In a letter written to the commissioner of prisons while on Robben Island Nelson Mandela evokes "I have never regarded any man as my superior, either in my life outside or inside prison." We need to learn from the course of history; we cannot be hypocrites. We cannot win against racism until we individually and unitedly fight. We must show our resilience and eagerness to practice it in our own life.We have to win or we have to learn. It has already reached the level of pandemic and it is inside our skin. We need to study racism at home and in schools. We must know and act accordingly so that we can correct ourselves and teach others. We first need to imagine an equal world living underneath one sky and then comes the action.Now, if I look back to Bangladesh which got her independence in independence in 1971 from the racist clasp of Pakistani occupation forces promised to offer us a country based on equality, human dignity, and social justice. To go even further we fought against the super racist and treacherous British force and got rid of them in 1947 through a long-fought battle. However, we failed to establish an egalitarian society- a society where we can exercise our rights and can have freedom of speech.Still, having such a rewarding history of struggle against oppression, our governments, institutions are pretty oppressive and we do have a huge gap between the rich and the poor. Poor people are becoming people and rich people are quickly becoming rich here and the gap is ever increasing. Then what are the values of those sacrifices?The minorities- especially the people of Hill tracts- are still not enjoying their rights. They still feel segregated and are sidelined from the advantages that the mainstream enjoys. Moreover, a huge gap still exists between urban and rural people, and rural people are unofficially treated as inferior. Racism is at our heart. In Bangladesh, consciously or unconsciously, we practice it in our everyday life. In our country, black girls face the highest form of racism.A black girl even with supreme intelligence does not get a better partner as opposed to her so-called slightly white female counterpart in the case of having a relationship or marriage. In the script, everyone enjoys freedom and equality, but in reality, life is quite the opposite. Privilege class is always there to enjoy every facility offered by the nation and society.Maybe equality is a utopian idea. Maybe we will not get an oppression free world. Maybe utter capitalism will make us ever greedy and voluptuous. However, we can practice humanity. We can nature our soul and choose the best way of life by being empathic to call of the needy people. We cannot submit to the form of organized and systematic repression of the governments and institutions. We need to fight and get out from the vicious trajectories of oppressive apparatuses and agencies of the state which subtly promulgate and practice the idea of organized crime and oppression.Practicing the culture of individualism and freedom should be entertained. Every country is established based on the concept and culture of freedom and it is the people of the earth who can ensure freedom through struggle and fight. We need to be under one umbrella- an umbrella of love where everyone feels safe and peace at heart. Yes, we are the One and we can.George Floyd's incident is not an isolated one. Police and army brutality against the poor people, people of color, and the people who raise voices are common in this unjust world. In most cases, the government supports these agencies to operate their actions to suppress the people and to achieve their vested interests. Nonetheless, killing a black person through choking by a responsible security officer under the open sky in the land of America- the godfather of democracy- gives us a very peculiar but straight message: it is time to act now. We must stand against all forms of racism.Governments immediately need to enact special laws and provisions. We cannot wait a single moment from now on. Those eight minutes forty-six seconds matter the most now. Everywhere, people of all colors and races, should stand up and vow 'No to Racism' and 'Black Lives Matter'. In the end, each single person matters; humanity matters. The call has come and we must come together as one and act.Ariful Islam Laskar is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Daffodil International University