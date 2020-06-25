Riverbank erosion: Effect of climate change



Tarequl Islam Munna



One remarkable impact of climate change is the bank shifting of rivers like Padma. Riverbank erosion is a major challenge to the people in 51 out of 64 districts in the country, representing significant threat to the lives and livelihoods of vast number of population.



According to some analysis, it is seen that the life standard, average life expectancy, per capita land, access to education, health service, social security of the people of the coastal areas are much less than those of mainland. As a result, the social and economic vulnerability is increasing with the natural calamities, especially, riverbank erosion.

Bangladesh has a subtropical monsoon climate characterized by wide seasonal variations in rainfall, high temperatures and humidity. There are three distinct seasons in Bangladesh: a hot, humid summer from March to June; a rainy monsoon season from June to October; and a cool, dry winter from October to March. In general, maximum summer temperatures range between 30 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius according to the weather data.



Riverbank erosion is a natural disaster. Although the news of riverbank erosion is not heard much at other times of the year, but in the monsoon season it severely affects every year. Bangladesh is projected to lose around 2,270 hectares of land this year due to riverbank erosion, a study report has said. River erosion every year destroys households of some 50,000 people, who comprise around 30 to 40 per cent of the homeless in the country.



Riverbank erosion in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogra, Sirajganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Rajbari, Rajshahi, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Madaripur has taken a terrible form. Erosion of Padma, Teesta, Garai and Arial Khan rivers is so considered most devastating. In every rainy season, riverbank erosion has become a normal matter. Canals and natural water bodies are being filled in different parts of the country including urban areas. As a result, due to excess rain in the rainy season, excess water poses pressure on the river.



When the natural flow of water is obstructed in the river, water starts to flow in an easy or alternative direction. The abundance of riverbank silt, the riverbank erosion may occur due to flood, deforestation, heavy rainfall, strong current of the river and silt deposition. The negative impacts observed of the riverbank erosion are:



(1) Displacement, (2) public health, (3) education, (4) occupation, (5) unemployment problems, (6) poverty, (7) transport (8) agricultural (9) losses crops, (10) shortage of cropland, (11) increase of landless labour, (12) salinity (13) low investment, (16) lack of capital formation etc.



Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says by 2050 around 50 million people will migrate because of climate change. Due to riverbank erosion, people are forced to migrate from their places of origin to other places. Major rivers like the Jamuna, the Ganges and the Padma gradually destroyed around 1590 square km floodplains making 1.6 million people homeless since 1973 Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS, 2009).



River erosion has become one of the major disasters and problems in Bangladesh. The Padma River has eroded over 66,000 hectares of land since 1967, NASA Earth Observatory said. It is equal to the area of Chicago, one of the biggest cities in the US.



The length of the coastline of river is approximately 25 thousand. About 12,000 kilometres of Coastline Rivers are identified as prone areas of erosion. The report says around one million people are directly affected a year by the largely bypassed disaster. Besides, an estimated 300,000 people are displaced by the impact of erosion.



Most of the victims of river erosion take shelter in the slums of the city. Many are of them take shelter on the footpath of the city, along the railway line. According to the data, every year 25,000 acres of land in the river is eroded due to riverbank erosion. Every year, the floating population of refugees and homeless people increases by two hundred and fifty thousand every year due to river erosion. Less riverbank erosion occurs in 51 districts of the 64 districts of Bangladesh.



According to the Ministry of Water Resources, river erosion regularly occurs every year in the total 283 locations including 85 cities and ports in Bangladesh. In the riverbank erosion people's homesteads, head-goings, trees, cropland, market-shops, school-colleges and various establishments have disappeared in the river.



One of the most important impacts related to climate change and environmental hazards will be the forced movement of people throughout Bangladesh as a result of loss of homes, lands, property and livelihoods. Between 2008 and 2014, 4.7 million people were displaced due to natural disasters in Bangladesh, according to 2015 estimation by Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC).



By finding out an effective way to get rid of this disaster we can reduce the erosion and can play an important role to develop our country. Otherwise negative impacts of the riverbank erosion will exacerbate our socio-economic condition. Even though riverbank erosion cannot be prevented absolutely, we can reduce the erosion in more than half of the areas.



