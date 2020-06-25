

Mohd Khorshed Alam



Due to ongoing trade war between two economic superpowers this could happen in coming days.



Export orders of Bangladesh's garments is likely to be increased if USA, Europe, Russia, Australia and other major markets corona situation get improve which have been suffering for the last couple of months.



In the changing scenario of global trade war the western countries may prefer less of their imports which are made of Chinese origin. In this regard it is essential for Bangladesh to invest more in own manufacturing process that it can continue its exports to the existing major western market.



The government has allocated that has already been provided stimulus package in the budget to salvage the economy can support the textile sector which will help to meet local growing demands as raw materials for RMG exports.



Fabrics & accessories are major primary raw materials that Bangladesh depends on import and to hold export strength amid trade between big economies, inevitably the raw materials production should be locally.



Bangladesh RMG sector can have good time to get its fabrics from our local industry and its quantity should be minimum 50 per cent of woven fabrics. Because as I know woven fabrics capacity now over 50 per cent for RMG sector and if RMG sectors want to use more local fabrics the existing local capacity can manufacture the growing demands.

Besides if needed for more set up of new plants within short time that is in 12-15 month period it could be done at availability of free area lands and other utility services and official documentation process as an emergency basis. .



If we wait for setting up new project in govt or private industrial economic zone, it will take at least 3 -4 years time. And during this times we may lose big market and also chance to shifting the fabrics order to other nearest countries.



Pay more attention to textile sector



And new lock down will may be a big hampering in executing new export orders. Textile mills has already negotiated price, time of delivery & accordingly they started their production planning but again shutting downs of factories will be very bad warning in textile sector.



So, government must take strong pre planning side by side for safety of health and economy for the sake of the country.



Some of Chinese, HK, Korean andTaiwan industrialist are planning to set up composite textiles including garments factories in Myanmar.

In china some of textile factories are shutting down now they are also trying to sale their machineries and also trying to shift their plants to Myanmar.



Vietnam's RMG with textiles are now in very good position and their value addition of woven garments approximately 75-80% whereas our BD value addition in woven garments are approximately proximately 25-30 per cent



The government should also give attention in local textile sector same as export of RMG sector. The RMG sector getting highest supports in different forms like incentives because they are earning huge foreign currency for our nation. However, BD RMG owner also can setup weaving & dyeing plant for their demands of garments fabrics and it will be their good investment for next 10 years. Besides, excess garment workers can shift in their new coming plants. Until setting up new plants for fabrics they should use fabrics from local textile Industries. In this issue RMG should get more incentive.



BD RMG factories are selling their garments products at very competitive & cheaper prices due to our government's special financial support for these sectors as they are earning the major amount of foreign currencies.



Value addition for our knit is 80%, woven only 20 - 25% whereas in our competitor counties value addition is minimum 65-85 per cent in woven sector.



Sports type of dress and jogging shoes also very good for export market. Which is being enjoyed by China, Vietnam, Mexico, Korea & HK. Shoes fabrics are easy to make in warp knitting machine. Bangladesh having many machines and if needed they could be converted from mosquito net to shoes cover for value addition products. So, the government should offer different facilities and support for development of warp knitting sector for diverting to exports of jogging shoes items instead of mosquito net.

Not to mention, remitted money helps to increase purchasing capacity and maximum remitters' family depends on local supply.



On the other hand medium and higher section of the local buyers purchase foreign fabrics from luxurious shopping malls of which a major part is smuggled into the country.



Whereas such high end fabrics are currently being manufactured in Bangladesh. The government should also give attention in local textile sector same as export of RMG sector. Higher value added Lungi is also being exported. In this export potential context my request is that the government should give attention to local textiles for from national budget for the financial year 2020-2021 (FY21) and also should take measures stopping smuggled fabrics.



With the NBR's support it is possible to stop smuggling and help high value added fabrics' export which ultimately will help increase our foreign exchange reserves.

The writer is Chairman of the Little Group and a former BTMA director



























