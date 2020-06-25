

Lemon agronomy gets popularity in Panchagarh

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources said, a total of 250 bighas of land have been brought under lemon cultivation this year in the district.









Many farmers in the district have become self-reliant and changed their fortunes through lemon cultivation for last few years.

Farmers of Panchagars district have been cultivating various high yielding of lemon commercially.

"I have been getting handsome of profit through cultivating lemon on commercial basis for last several years, " Hirmbo Chandra , a lemon cultivator of Shahapara village under Debiganj upazila told BSS .

Another lemon farmer , Akhter Ali of Sabouspara village under Debiganj upazila said ," I have cultivated lemon on three bighas of land by spending TK 45,000 and out of it I earned TK 70,000 net profit after meeting all costs". -BSS PANCHAGARH, June 24: Cultivation of various high yielding lemon is getting popularity among the farmers in all five upazilas of the district as it fetches huge earnings in the recent time.Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) office sources said, a total of 250 bighas of land have been brought under lemon cultivation this year in the district.Many farmers in the district have become self-reliant and changed their fortunes through lemon cultivation for last few years.Farmers of Panchagars district have been cultivating various high yielding of lemon commercially."I have been getting handsome of profit through cultivating lemon on commercial basis for last several years, " Hirmbo Chandra , a lemon cultivator of Shahapara village under Debiganj upazila told BSS .Another lemon farmer , Akhter Ali of Sabouspara village under Debiganj upazila said ," I have cultivated lemon on three bighas of land by spending TK 45,000 and out of it I earned TK 70,000 net profit after meeting all costs". -BSS