Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:30 AM
Army provides treatments to pregnant mothers, newborns in Rangpur

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, June 24:  Bangladesh Army provided health services free of costs to 200 pregnant mothers and 110 newborn babies at a medical camp arranged at Gangachara Degree College in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur district on Tuesday.
Under management of the 66 Infantry Division and 72 Infantry Brigade of Rangpur Area of Bangladesh Army and supervision of Commanding Officer of 9 Engineer Battalion Mohammad Tariqul Alam, Major Md. Raihanuzzaman conducted the medical camp.
Army provided the health services and prescriptions as a part of its month-long special healthcare services for pregnant women across the country marking the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Brigade Commander of the 72 Infantry Brigade Brigadier General Aung Chaw Sa Maung visited the medical camp and inspected the health service providing activities to the pregnant mothers and newborn babies.
He delivered a brief awareness raising speech giving concrete directions and suggestions to the pregnant mothers and new mothers to lead a secure life and take proper care of their newborn babies in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
He also called upon everyone to properly maintain social distance, wear masks and abide by health directives of the government to prevent community transmission of COVID-19 and effectively face the situation.
"The Armed Forces will continue to provide similar health service assistance to the common people at roving medical camps until the COVID-19 situation becomes normal," he added.


