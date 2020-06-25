Video
Workshop to tackle corona held in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 24: A day-long training workshop titled 'Environment and Social Protection and Prevention' with chairman and secretaries of union parishads to stem coronavirus infection held at the Khulna Circuit House Conference Room on Tuesday.
Local Government Department (LGD) of Khulna district administration organised the workshop in collaboration with Local Governance Support Project (LGSP-3).
Deputy Director of LGD and District Coordinator of Effective and Accountable Local Government Project Md. Iqbal Hossain presided over the workshop.
He said the chairman and secretary of the union council can play vital role in implementation of various projects taken by the government and others development agencies at the grassroots level.
"To prevent the spreading of novel coronavirus infection, the chairman and secretaries should also come forward to make the villagers aware of the need to follow the hygiene rules and follow the government directives guidelines," he said.
Khulna District Coordinator of Local Governance Support Project Shyamol Roy was also present at the workshop.
Later, Md. Iqbal Hossain distributed health safety gears among the chairman and secretaries.


