Over 6.92cr people get relief assistance





"Around 6,92,30,085 individuals of 1,58,04,731 families have been benefited with the government relief assistance during this ongoing COVID-19 crisis", said an official release here today.

The government so far has distributed 1,80,706 tonnes out of 2,11,017 tonnes of rice among the people, according to the data provided by 64 district administrations till June 22.

The government has allocated nearly Taka123 crore in cash for purchasing other goods, including baby food, across the country.

Of the total allocation, Taka 95,83,72,264in cash has been earmarked for purchasing relief materials …where Taka 85,19,91,047 have been distributed among 3,85,90,443 individuals, it said.

The government has distributed baby food of Taka 23,50,68,207 among 15.89 lakh people against the total allocation of Taka 27.14 crore, the PID handout added. -BSS

















The government has provided relief to 6,92,30,085 people of 1.58 crore families across the country to mitigate their sufferings rendered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic."Around 6,92,30,085 individuals of 1,58,04,731 families have been benefited with the government relief assistance during this ongoing COVID-19 crisis", said an official release here today.The government so far has distributed 1,80,706 tonnes out of 2,11,017 tonnes of rice among the people, according to the data provided by 64 district administrations till June 22.The government has allocated nearly Taka123 crore in cash for purchasing other goods, including baby food, across the country.Of the total allocation, Taka 95,83,72,264in cash has been earmarked for purchasing relief materials …where Taka 85,19,91,047 have been distributed among 3,85,90,443 individuals, it said.The government has distributed baby food of Taka 23,50,68,207 among 15.89 lakh people against the total allocation of Taka 27.14 crore, the PID handout added. -BSS