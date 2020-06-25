Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 June, 2020, 1:29 AM
latest
Home News

Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research

Published : Thursday, 25 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research

Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research

A recent study claims to have found that the habit of taking tea has significant impact in reducing the risk of heart attack or other heart related complexities.
According to the study, those who drank more than three cups of tea a week had a 20 percent lower risk of a heart attack or related problem and a 22 percent lower risk for dying of heart disease.
The European Journal of Preventive Cardiology published the study on January 9. It included data from more than 100,000 Chinese adults who were part of a long-term health study, according to Harvard Health Publishing.
The participants provided health and behavioural information, including how much tea they drank. The follow-up lasted an average of seven years.
It's true that the study findings are not enough to prove that drinking tea was responsible for those benefits.
But it is recognised that both green and black tea are rich in compounds called flavonoids that help dampen inflammation, a culprit in heart disease.
Tea drinking has also been linked to lower cholesterol and improved blood vessel function.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lemon agronomy gets popularity in Panchagarh
Army provides treatments to pregnant mothers, newborns in Rangpur
People enjoying benefits of ICT amid Covid-19 pandemic
Workshop to tackle corona held in Khulna
Over 6.92cr people get relief assistance
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Dragon fruit farming gaining popularity in Rajshahi Barind
Aush cultivation continues in Manikganj


Latest News
Two repressed families complain against Baufal OC not to register cases
Eye specialist Dr Yunus Ali Khan of Shahjadpur dies in Dhaka
Noakhali jail prisoner dies in Cumilla Hospital
'Mystery object' in space may be smallest black hole
Consumers won't have to pay extra electricity bills, says Nasrul
Bangladesh's first judge dies of coronavirus
Jashore journalist dies of coronavirus in Dhaka
Savar garment worker gangraped, three held
Cheques worth Tk 3.58cr given away for acquiring land in Fakirhat
Doctor dies, highest 31 diagnosed with coronavirus in Bagerhat in a day
Most Read News
Fire on Bangladesh Bank premises
India-China conflict creates agitation in Bangladesh
Another 37 more deaths, 3,462 fresh cases reported in 24hrs
Follow Chinese strategy to combat Covid-19
Veteran journalist Mashuk Chowdhury passes away
How far can Coronavirus change the world?
Ctg doctor, who receives plasma therapy, dies
Information secy Kamrun Nahar tests COVID-19 positive
Date-book Corona
Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft