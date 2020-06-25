

Tea habit can help ensure sound heart: Research

According to the study, those who drank more than three cups of tea a week had a 20 percent lower risk of a heart attack or related problem and a 22 percent lower risk for dying of heart disease.

The European Journal of Preventive Cardiology published the study on January 9. It included data from more than 100,000 Chinese adults who were part of a long-term health study, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

The participants provided health and behavioural information, including how much tea they drank. The follow-up lasted an average of seven years.

It's true that the study findings are not enough to prove that drinking tea was responsible for those benefits.

But it is recognised that both green and black tea are rich in compounds called flavonoids that help dampen inflammation, a culprit in heart disease.

Tea drinking has also been linked to lower cholesterol and improved blood vessel function. -UNB



















A recent study claims to have found that the habit of taking tea has significant impact in reducing the risk of heart attack or other heart related complexities.According to the study, those who drank more than three cups of tea a week had a 20 percent lower risk of a heart attack or related problem and a 22 percent lower risk for dying of heart disease.The European Journal of Preventive Cardiology published the study on January 9. It included data from more than 100,000 Chinese adults who were part of a long-term health study, according to Harvard Health Publishing.The participants provided health and behavioural information, including how much tea they drank. The follow-up lasted an average of seven years.It's true that the study findings are not enough to prove that drinking tea was responsible for those benefits.But it is recognised that both green and black tea are rich in compounds called flavonoids that help dampen inflammation, a culprit in heart disease.Tea drinking has also been linked to lower cholesterol and improved blood vessel function. -UNB